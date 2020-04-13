Services
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
(419) 687-4431
Janice Carol James Obituary
Plymouth - Janice Carol James, age 75, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home. She was born on February 4, 1945, in Plymouth, Ohio, to Estill Sr. and Azzie (Havens) Barnett.

She enjoyed cooking, Facebook, bird watching, planting flowers, shopping, family reunions, and enjoyed playing with her Shih Tzus, Louie and Sissy.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger James, whom she married on July 18, 1963; five children, Scott (Linda) James of Alabama, Lena Sizemore of Plymouth, Ohio, Michelle (Fred) Pfeifer of Shelby, Ohio, Janice (Gary) Bouman of Willard, Ohio, Kimberly (Mike) Combs of Plymouth, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Georgia) Barnett of Port Clinton, Ohio and Margaret Schaub of Mansfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse James; six brothers, Homer, Ray, Estill Jr., Willie, Mark, and Len Barnett; four sisters, Argella (Ellis) Montgomery, Jeanie (Raymond) Robinson, Evalina (Gene) Pickelsimer, Bernice (Jesse) Molina; and three great grandchildren.

Private family services will take place. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
