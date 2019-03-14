|
|
Janice Eileen Scott
Mansfield - Janice Eileen Scott, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Janice was born on December 8, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ted and Kathryn (Knackstedt) Coleman.
Janice was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and North Central Technical College. She retired after 32 years of employment as Chief Deputy of Mansfield City Municipal Clerk of Courts. Friends and family were Janice's life. She cherished the time she spent with them, such as playing board games with her children. A huge Ohio State Buckeye fan, many fond memories were shared watching the games together. Janice supported her alma mater and was a die hard Mansfield Senior Tyger supporter. She loved animals and her pugs were her true companions.
Janice is survived by her son, Christopher (Ann) Scott of Mansfield; daughter, Kelly (Stephen) Parker of Mansfield; step grandchildren, Olivia, Jackie, and Emily White; sister, LeeAnn (Chuck) Russell of Mansfield; brother, Keith (Lisa) Coleman of Mansfield; sisters-in-law, Bev Baker of Newark, Ohio and Ronna Letizia of Columbus; several nieces and nephews; and life long best friend, Marianne Sweat of Lucas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Scott; father and mother in-law, Former Mayor Charles (Betty) Scott Sr.; brother-in-law, Former Mayor Charles Scott and sister-in-law, Carol Scott.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The family will also accept friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes will officiate the funeral service following at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Janice was a lover of animals, please consider making a memorial contribution in her honor to the Richland County Humane Society.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019