Janice Elias
Shelby - Janice Lynne Elias, age 76, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after suffering a stroke. Born October 4, 1943 in Shelby to Reginald "Rex" Gordon and Marjorie (Urich) Cooke, she had been a lifelong Shelby area resident.
After graduating from Shelby Senior High class of '61, Janice held several jobs including plant manager for the Shelby Mallin Hardware Co. She was co-owner/operator of Shelby Electro Plating Co., and was later employed with MTD Industries.
Janice enjoyed being at her cottage on Lake Erie and boating with her friends. She also loved nature and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her husband of 43 years, Frank B. Elias; daughter Michelle (Gary) Hockenberry of Shelby; son Scott Andrew Eshelman of Crestline; five grandchildren, Amanda (Cody) Fulwider, Michael (Morgan) Hockenberry, Zach (April) Hockenberry, Trinity Eshelman, and Quentin Eshleman; six great grandchildren, Brighley, Oliver, Maddie, Landyn, Remi and Easton; siblings Nancy Kolb, Jane (John) Jones and Kathy (John) LaBarge, all of Shelby; Lawrence "Larry" Cooke of Ashland; sister-in-law Karen Cooke of Ashland; nieces, nephews and other relatives, including step-children Marcie, Pattie, Frank III, John, Bob (deceased) Carolyn, Hilda and Jim, plus numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her son Michael Eshelman in 1984; brother Rex 'Rick' Cooke, sister-in-law Sherry Cooke, and brother-in-law James Kolb.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday August 10, 2020 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory. Chaplain Andrew Burns will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, 3774 Orweiler Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903.
