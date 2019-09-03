|
Janice L. Elkins
Shelby - Janice L. Elkins, age 80, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, September 1, 2019 at the home of her son in Ontario.
Janice was born February 10, 1939 in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Ersel and Opal (Crum) McClain. She was a graduate of Scott High School in Madison, WV. Janice was employed at AMF in Shelby, working there for 18 years. After its closing, Janice was active with the Shelby Head Start program. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Shelby and was deeply devoted to her family and friends.
Janice is survived by her 2 children: David (Shareen) Elkins of Ontario and Suzanne Elkins of Columbus; a brother: Bob (Vella) McClain of Shelby; and 3 sisters: Donna Jean Adkins of West Virginia, Louise (Lionel) Ellis of Georgia, and Loretta Grass of Florida. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lovell L. Elkins, on April 21, 2014; 2 sisters: Icelean Franklin and Maxine Nelson; and a brother: Teddie McClain.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 am. Rev. Walter Keib will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 3, 2019