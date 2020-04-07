|
|
Janice Lehman
Mansfield - Janice Rae (Hershey) Lehman, age 98, peacefully passed away April 5, 2020, in Winchester Terrace Nursing Center.
She was born Sept 28, 1921, at home on the family farm (Pavonia Road in Mansfield) and lived on that land all her life. Her parents were Emmett Roland & Linna Rae (Oswalt) Hershey and Janice graduated from Weller High School and attended Ashland College. A handsome young man named Raymond Boggs Lehman caught her eye and the pair married on April 9, 1944.
Janice worked alongside her husband on the farm and created a loving home for him and their children. She worked at Reed's Department Store and Lumberman's Mutual Insurance Company. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family and church functions. She was also an accomplished baker and cake decorator for birthdays and weddings. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and many crafts. Janice loved being outdoors and mowed her lawn up until age 96.
Janice was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church for 50+ years and served as organist. She later attended the Olivesburg United Methodist Church and played the organ there well into her 90's. She was a 4-H club leader for many years and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with the club members.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Richard) Meeker of Lewis Center; daughter-in-law Daun Lehman of Pavonia; grandson Brian (Jennifer) Meeker of North Canton; granddaughter Kristin (Nathan) Hull of Cannon Beach, OR; and 4 great-granddaughters, Evie, Daphne, & Maya Meeker, and Marin Hull.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond Boggs Lehman in 2003, son Bruce Ray Lehman in 1957, and son Mark B Lehman in 2018.
A private graveside service will be held in Franklin Cemetery officiated by Pastor Johnnie Swann. Contributions to Olivesburg United Methodist Church or the Richland County Dog Shelter may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020