Janice Reynolds
- - On February 27 our Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Aunt passed. We lost a devoted, loving, and kind soul.
Janice was born in a generation that hard work, determination, and respect were prized. She exceled at all.
She was born January 28,1931 as the second of three children to Madge and James Rhine in Plymouth. She possessed the best traits from both parents, her beauty, intelligence, kindness, toughness, and most importantly her motherly love.
Her soul shined brightly through her lovely eyes. Everyone was draw in into her kind and caring charisma.
Janice was a lifelong resident of Plymouth. She grew up on Dix St. and later her married life on Trux St. She always talked lovingly of her childhood with family and friends. Sleep overs at her and friends homes, dances, and other childhood activities. She talked of her and friends riding their bicycles to her Grandmother's house outside Plymouth to bake cookies with her in a woodfired oven.
As a young lady, Janice worked at the Black and Gold Restaurant and the Fate-Root-Heath Co. Later on she worked at the Shelby Spring Hinge Co. Following after her father, she served as the Plymouth Village Treasurer. Along with her mother, she served as the local license registrar. To this day she still has current XJ series license plate.
Janice graduated Plymouth High School in 1949 at the top of her class. Her greatest achievement and pride was her family. She married James Reynolds in 1950. Together they had 3 sons. Such a great environment of love and attention she created at our home on Trux St.
Oh how she loved to put on Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with her mother and later on with daughter-in laws
She was a very talented young girl and teen (dancing, piano). With a family of a husband and 3 boys she quickly became totally immersed in baseball, football, and racing. Another accomplishment she soon raised to the top.
She was very talented with sewing, crocheting, knitting, & crafts. Many afghans, rugs, and dolls were crafted by Janice. She possessed a great memory and recall. A master at crossword puzzles and other memory games. She waited anxiously each day for the morning paper to knockout that day's puzzle. Not a year would a family member miss a birthday greeting from her.
Janice leaves 2 sons, Steve (Linda), Larry, 2 grandsons, Shawn, Scott(Kara), 3 great-grandsons, Landon, Liam, Lucas, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifetime of loving memories.
She joins her Mother and Father, Madge and James Rhine, her Husband, James Reynolds, and her son, Michael Reynolds.
Thank You! Mom, Granny, and Great-Granny for providing a warm and loving home. Thank You is not enough, but you do live on within us!
Our world is saddened with your loss, we endeavor that your hard work and determination is within us to carry us through this sad time. And that your loving memories will bring back our happy times with you.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice.
What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us. - Helen Keller
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019