Jaqueline "Jackie" Moxley
Ontario - Jaqueline "Jackie" Moxley, 73, of Ontario, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Mansfield on October 8, 1946, to the late Jack and Maxine (Rimmer) Slaybaugh.
Jackie loved others and was known for her heart of gold. A faithful member of First English Lutheran Church, she would often help prepare, cook and serve meals for various church activities and volunteered for numerous church programs and clubs. She also cooked for the Grotto's monthly meetings for eight years. Jackie was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She was sure to keep in contact with all of her loved ones as family meant everything to her. She cherished all the special memories made with her husband as they traveled all over the world. Jackie was known to love crafting and often made gifts for friends and loved ones. She was an avid gardener and belonged to the garden club.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Gordon Moxley; children, Kristan (Ryan Bisson) Moxley and Darci Moxley; grandson, Chance Mott; nieces and nephews, Andrea Connell, Alison Brown and Jes Slaybaugh; many cousins; and sister and brother-in-law, Ginger (Jim) Kreis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John "Trey" Slaybaugh.
Private visitation will be held for the family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at Mansfield Memorial Park with Reverend Paul Larson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the First English Lutheran Church or to OhioHealth Hospice. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2020