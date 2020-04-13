|
|
Jason Sherman Baumberger
Mansfield - Jason Sherman Baumberger, 28, of Mansfield, was called home to be with his Lord God on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 from a heart related illness.
Jason was born in Coshocton, Ohio on August 13, 1991, graduated from Crestview High School in 2011, and attended OSU College of Agronomy. He was employed as a ride maintenance worker at Cedar Point and was also a union card carrying member certified to operate heavy equipment and cranes. His past work experiences included landscaping, tree service and meat cutting.
Jason lived his life to the fullest taking anything that life threw at him head on. He was a very bright young man who had an opinion on just about any topic at hand. Even at a young age he was an accomplished story teller and could fix just about anything or at least make you believe he knew how to but somehow he always managed to get it done. He grew up gardening alongside of his grandmother and loved going to movies with big sister, April. While he loved antagonizing his mom and dad, his favorite joy was spent on the family farm helping Uncle Sherm, learning to do whatever needed done and by doing so, later in life there was no job too big or small for him to tackle. He enjoyed helping his neighbors whenever need be. Whether it was plowing snow, cutting up fallen trees, or repairing lawn mowers, he never complained, just got the work done, always with a smile and that all too familiar chuckle and laugh of his. Any free time he had left was spent just relaxing and telling stories around the family pond alongside of his many friends. His hobbies included following OSU Football, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians and being an avid professional drone pilot.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale J. Baumberger; grandparents, Trubie L. & Virginia A. (Casper) Jones; great uncle, Sherman C. Henry; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Jason is survived by his parents, David J. and Rebecca L. (Jones) Baumberger; sister, April L. Baumberger; grandmother, Virginia E. (Henry) Baumberger, all of Mansfield, OH; aunts and uncles, Bruce and Mary Ann (Baumberger) Bell of Bluffton, SC, Martin Jones & Jill King of Crestline, OH, and Kevin & Trudi (Jones) Kitzmiller of Shelby, OH; cousins, Justin & Erin Jones of Alberta, Canada, Matthew & Jennifer (Jones) Giampietro of Mansfield, OH, and Brandon Martinez of Shelby, OH; and special friend, Monica Whittaker.
Jason will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. Rest in peace our son and brother as we will never forget you! We love you so much, Dad, Mom and April.
A small graveside family service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Pavonia Cemetery, Mansfield, with Pastor Johnnie Swann officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County adoptourstrays.com
A future gathering celebrating Jason's life will be held at the family pond and will be announced at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020