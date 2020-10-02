Jayma Sue (Thompson) Wink
Mansfield - Jayma Sue (Thompson) Wink, elementary school teacher, inspiring artist, and stylish hostess with a wickedly fun sense of humor, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 86.
Sue learned she had late stage pancreatic cancer on August 20, 2020, and determinedly filled the following month saying goodbye to close friends and family. Thankfully, her daughters and granddaughters were able to be by her side in her home during her illness.
Sue was born in Muncie, Indiana, to Merchant James Thompson and Audrey Lone (Phillips) Thompson. The family lived briefly in Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Findlay, Ohio, where she met the love of her life, Richard L. Wink. Sue and Dick were married for 68 years before he passed in July of 2019.
Sue Wink was an indomitable force in all she pursued, beginning with her marriage to Dick. When he returned from Korea, she paused her education to support and inspire his pursuit of the PhD in Music Education, all the while creating a tasteful home and environment for her children, Debbie and Dayna, and entertaining colleagues on a graduate student's budget. Her vibrant personality stood out in any room as did her impeccable taste.
Sue and Dick arrived in Mansfield in 196 for his position as a professor of music at the new Ohio State University campus, and within a few years, the News Journal published a piece on the musical family, calling Sue a "diminutive bundle of energy". But those who knew her never mistook her compact size for reservation. She was highly opinionated, and expressed those opinions without inhibition. Dick often responded her heated remarks by saying, "Do you feel strongly about that, Sue?"
Sue graduated from Ohio State in 1977, then went on to teach for 20 years at Woodland Elementary School, making lifelong friendships among her fellow teachers.
Outside of teaching, Sue was an accomplished ceramics artist, with many of her pieces being chosen for the annual Mansfield Art Center's May show. In addition, she was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church, the Mansfield Art Center, Philomathean Society, Garden Club, and Colony club. She volunteered at What Goes 'Round Thrift Shoppe, and at the semi-annual church rummage sale. She also served as a volunteer at the Mansfield Art Center.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wink Hager (Tim) and Dayna Wink Thomas (Hank); granddaughters, Elizabeth Thomas Shroff (Michael), Hayley Flockenzier Bull (Collin), Anne Thomas, Maggie Flockenzier; and great grandchildren, Rashad Keith, Jr. and Ellery Ann Bull.
The family finds comfort in knowing that anytime we want, we can conjure up some of the thousands of remarkable memories we treasure. We also find comfort in the thought that Dick and Sue are together again, sharing a Jack on the rocks and a Yuengling with the toast: "Here's to a life well-lived".
Memorial contributions can be made to in her name to the First Congregational Church or the Mansfield Art Center. No memorial services are planned at this time.
