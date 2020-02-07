Services
Jean A. (Schneider) Berger

Jean A. (Schneider) Berger

Wooster - Jean A. (Schneider) Berger, 84, of Wooster, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Jean was born on October 1, 1935 in Dexter, OH, to Earl Schneider and Pauline (Nelson) Stephenson. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1955. Jean married James Berger on September 13, 1970 and he preceded her in death. Jean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wooster and enjoyed crocheting, collecting bears and bells, decorating for the holidays, and vacationing in Florida. She also loved to work and retired when she was 82.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Teresa) Riblet of Orrville; grandchildren, Kelsey (Cory) Hoffman of Smithville and Jared (Tish) Riblet of Wooster; great-grandchildren, Skyler Hoffman, Alex Hoffman, Lillian Vance, and Odessa Hoffman, all of Smithville, and Jarrius Riblet and Zoe Riblet both of Wooster; and sister, Francis Trent of Mansfield.

Along with her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Lou Stephenson, Alice Eckenrode, and Wilber Stephenson Jr.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
