Jean Ann Heilman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ann Heilman

Mansfield - For Jean Heilman, it was always Tribe Time! An avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan, Jean never missed watching a game, and even decorated her home with Big Chief Wahoo and Indians logos.

Jean Heilman passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Liberty HealthCare and Rehabilitation from complications of COVID-19. She was 87.

Born Jean Ann Gleason on April 19, 1933 in Morrow County to Howard and Gay (Wilson) Gleason, she was graduated from Mansfield Senior High.

Jean retired from the former Value City Department Store, where she worked as a cashier and on the sales floor. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her fiancé Dave Nauman; her daughter Pat (Rick) Forsythe of Mansfield, her son Rick (Kathy) Heilman of Hampstead, MD, and her daughter Cathy (Jerry) Bellamy of Mansfield; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Howard McKinley Gleason and Gay Wilson Mickey, along with sisters Betty Shafer and Mabel Baker and a brother Bill Gleason.

A private interment service is to be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Chesterville. A future Celebration of Life service is planned. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving Jean's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association may be mailed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Jean's family. Share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved