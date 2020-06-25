Jean Ann Heilman
Mansfield - For Jean Heilman, it was always Tribe Time! An avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan, Jean never missed watching a game, and even decorated her home with Big Chief Wahoo and Indians logos.
Jean Heilman passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Liberty HealthCare and Rehabilitation from complications of COVID-19. She was 87.
Born Jean Ann Gleason on April 19, 1933 in Morrow County to Howard and Gay (Wilson) Gleason, she was graduated from Mansfield Senior High.
Jean retired from the former Value City Department Store, where she worked as a cashier and on the sales floor. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her fiancé Dave Nauman; her daughter Pat (Rick) Forsythe of Mansfield, her son Rick (Kathy) Heilman of Hampstead, MD, and her daughter Cathy (Jerry) Bellamy of Mansfield; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard McKinley Gleason and Gay Wilson Mickey, along with sisters Betty Shafer and Mabel Baker and a brother Bill Gleason.
A private interment service is to be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Chesterville. A future Celebration of Life service is planned. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving Jean's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association may be mailed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Jean's family. Share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.