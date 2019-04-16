|
|
Jean C. Kudika
Mansfield - Jean C. Kudika, 84, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Oak Grove Manor with family nearby.
Jean was born September 14, 1934 in Mansfield General Hospital. She graduated from Madison High School in 1952 having been very active in sports and was awarded Ramette queen honors for her accomplishments.
Jean married Thomas Kudika in June of 1952. Together they built a house in the Mansfield area and lived there until 1981 when they relocated to Florida. When Tom passed away in the spring of 1983, she remained in Florida working in the School systems until moving back to the Mansfield area in 1995 when she retired.
Jean was very active in church and community events throughout her retirement and helped to serve community dinners at her church. She was always there to help others when needed and loved to build and fix things.
Jean is survived by two children, Debra (Rick) Shafer of Mansfield and David (Marilyn) Kudika of Ashland; grandchildren, Chris Lykins, Mikel (Jennifer) Lykins, Tim (Stephanie) Elias, Cheryl (Bill) Kieler, Joshua (Ellen) Kudika, Jason (Nichole) Cooper, Paul (Jill) Bell, Brad (Robin) Pugh, and Greg (Jodie) Pugh; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kudika and her parents, Robert and Mary (Ross) Orock.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Bob Stull officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 16, 2019