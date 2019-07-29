|
Jean E. Myers
Mansfield - Jean E. Myers, 79, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jean was born in Sterling, Ohio on January 26, 1940. She was the daughter of the late John and Pearl (Gasser) Marty.
Jean had a great love for children and had babysat many over the years. Her love for children led her to be a Brownie Leader and she loved being involved in the activities with the young girls. Jean retired from Hillside Acres Nursing Home where she was a cook. She had a love for cooking that went much deeper than her employment. She was known as a "great cook" and competed at the Richland County fair with her exceptional baked goods and canned foods. She was generous and used her talent of quilting to bless others as she made many quilts and gave them as gifts to others. She was a member of the Mayflower Group in Plymouth. She was a former member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church serving as the secretary, and a current member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue.
Jean leaves behind her sons, Randy (Lisa) Myers and John Myers; her daughter, Kathy (John) Emanuel; her much loved grandchildren, Cory and Ava Myers; her brothers, Dale Marty and Jim (Mary Ann) Marty; and a sister-in-law, Sherryl Marty. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Myers Jr.; two brothers, Harold Marty and Richard Marty; and a sister-in-law, Sally Marty.
Friends and family may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. An additional hour of calling will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Apostolic Christian Church, 84 Illinois Ave. North. Services will follow at the church at 10:30 am. Jean will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
Published in the News Journal on July 29, 2019