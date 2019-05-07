|
Jean Ellen Callihan
Huron - Jean Ellen Callihan, 98, of Huron, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Meadows of Osborn, Huron.
She was born February 3, 1921 in Mansfield and has been a longtime Huron resident.
She worked with her husband in his business.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Huron and enjoyed sewing as a hobby. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her family was very important to her and she had a strong faith. She enjoyed the Big Band Era of music.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Foxworth of Huron; sons, Jeffrey (Dixie) Callihan of Lodi, OH and Rocky (Linda) Callihan of Huron; 6 grandchildren, Shawn, Kendra, Michele, Tracy, Mark, and Lori; 4 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Johnny, Joe, Cassidy; and a sister, Emily Springston of Wadsworth, OH.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale in 2001; parents, Emil and Esther (Herr) Voyik; a sister, Phyllis Schmidt; and brothers, Charles and James Voyik.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main Street, Huron, with Pastor Phil Gardner officiating.
Burial will take place at Mansfield Memorial Cemetery, Mansfield, OH.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Huron, or to the Huron Rescue Squad, 413 Main St. Huron, 44839.
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron is assisting the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 7, 2019