St Joseph Catholic Church
135 N Liberty St
Galion, OH 44833
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
135 North Liberty Street
Galion, OH
Jean (Liviskie) Horning Obituary
Jean (Liviskie) Horning

Galion - It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Elizabeth Horning announces her passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the age of 46. Jean will be lovingly missed by her husband of 22 years, Terry and their children Mathew (Jennifer) Bright, Karrie (Brandon) Murphy, Stephen and Justin Horning. Jean will also be greatly missed by her parents Howard and Kathleen Liviskie, four grandchildren, Joseph, Jaxson, Journey and Justice. Jean also leaves behind her brothers Howard (Amy), Lester (Danyelle) and Jacob (Amanda) and 12 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Her sparkling personality and love for her family will be remembered by all who knew her.

A funeral mass in memory of Jean will be Held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church 135 North Liberty Street Galion, OHIO 44833 with a luncheon celebrating Jean following.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
