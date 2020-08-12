Jean L. FrankMansfield - Jean L. Frank went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 88 years old.She was born October 6, 1931 in Jamestown, NY, to Earl and Leora Long. After completing school, she was employed in the office at Hope's Windows, where she met Arnold Frank, whom she married on April 14, 1951.Her most cherished roles were as pastor's wife and mother to their three daughters. She worked as a secretary in several offices and served in various ways in the church over the years, including many as church secretary, which allowed her to support Arnold's ministry in very tangible ways. As a mother she worked tirelessly to provide her family with all the comforts of a well-ordered home, as well as baking, cooking, canning, and sewing, including Easter and first-day- of-school dresses. The dedication to her in Arnold's book, The Fear of God: A Forgotten Doctrine, which she helped edit:To Jean Beryl Long Frank, gem of a critic,long-suffering, and helpfully candid,sums up how she blessed her husband and daughters.She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, and her sister Marilyn Hamilton. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Jon Burton of Mansfield, Darlene and Terry Russell of Rawlings, Maryland, and Martha and William Bushong of Madison, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Bethel) Burton of Mansfield, Matthew (Stephanie) Burton of El Paso, Texas, Elizabeth Burton of Bethesda, Maryland, Emily (Gareth) Hughes of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Thomas (Anna) Russell of Nashville, Tennessee, Bethany (Jeremy) Wilson of Cumberland, Maryland, Grace Bushong of Boulder, Colorado, Isaac Bushong of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Gloria Bushong of Madison, Wisconsin; and 12 great-grandchildren, Calvin, Owen, Jane, Lucy and Gordon Hughes, Abigail, Ruth and Lydia Burton, Jesse, Constance, and Reuben Wilson, and Levi Burton, and two on the way. Also surviving is her brother Bradley (Lois) Long of Jamestown, New York, and brother-in-law David Hamilton of Lake Elmo, Minnesota.A private burial will be held in Mansfield Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Mansfield, on Friday, August 14, at 11:00 AM, with The Rev. Dylan Rowland presiding. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream service will be available at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page.Memorial gifts can be made to Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church or OhioHealth Mansfield Hospice.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of The Waterford at Mansfield and OhioHealth MedCentral Hospital and Hospice.Online condolences or memories of Jean may be shared with the family by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.