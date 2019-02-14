Jean L. Groff



Mansfield - Jean L. Groff, 88, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mansfield Hospital.



She was born April 29, 1930 in Holloway, Ohio to the late Asia and Gertrude Miller. She graduated from Canton Timken High School and married Robert (Bob) L. Groff in 1950. Jean cherished her four children and made a loving home in Walnut Hills. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling and the church choir. She celebrated nearly 45 years of marriage with Bob.



To know Jean was to love her. She possessed kindness and wisdom and an infectious laugh. She treasured time outdoors gardening and watching hummingbirds, reading and spending time with family. Her faith was of the utmost importance, and she shared openly about her walk with God. Jean attended and led numerous bible studies, and she visited nursing homes to spread love and cheer to the elderly population.



Left to cherish her memory includes her three children: Mike (Terry) Groff of Mansfield, Daniele (William) Rockwell of Mansfield, and Shelley of Bellville; her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaime, Megan, Corbin, Brielle, Keaton; and 8 great grandchildren: Blythe, Sophie, Reyelle, Thatcher, Quaid, Parker, Kyson and Fletcher.



In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her grandson Aaron Valgas, her son Shane Groff, her husband Robert Groff, and her siblings.



To honor Jean's life, a Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Snyder Funeral Home: 2553 Lexington Ave. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate the service.



