Jean Lenore (Gaylord) Mason
Ashland - Jean Lenore (Gaylord) Mason, 85, of 831 Center St., Ashland, passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2020 at UH Samaritan Hospital.
Jean was born in Lockport, Niagara County, New York, on February 21, 1935, the second of three daughters of Roy F. and Marion (Lamont) Gaylord, and graduated from Lockport High School in 1953. Jean then attended the College of Wooster where she met Joe Mason, a young pre-law student. After graduation from college, Jean taught at Williamsville, New York and Niagara Wheatfield School, Niagara County, New York. She was married at the First Presbyterian Church of Lockport on August 8, 1959 to Josiah L. "Joe" Mason. They were born on the same day, Jean being one hour younger than Joe. Also, their grandson, Aaron, was born on the same day 67 years later.
After their marriage, the couple moved to Cleveland for Joe to complete Law School, with Jean teaching at Byron Junior High School in Shaker Heights. In 1960 they moved to Ashland where Jean chose as their home a beautiful 1874 Victorian house at 831 Center St., where they resided ever since. From that time on, Jean's family and that home became the center of her life, during which time she made many improvements in the house. In later years, her grandsons, Marshall and Aaron spent much time in her home, and they were the light of her life.
Jean was an artist. She enjoyed water color painting and playing the piano, and was also an excellent quilter. She especially loved the Christmas season, decorating her house for family and friends. She loved to read and "cozy mysteries" and biographies of first ladies were her favorites.
Jean always had a ready smile and a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed spending summer vacations on the Outer Banks in North Carolina with extended family and friends.
During the 1970's Jean returned to the College of Wooster and obtained a master's degree in education, and taught at the Ashland County Vocational School.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she taught children's Sunday School, served on the Board of Deacons and was a member of various Circles of the Church. She was also a member of the Ashland County Mental Health Board and was always a strong supporter and advocate of furthering research, education and treatment for the mentally ill. She also was a member of the former Married Couples Dance Club of Ashland, and was a loyal participant of many high school and college reunions and of the yearly Lamont reunions in Lockport.
She is survived by her husband, Josiah L. (Joe) Mason, to whom she was married for almost 61 years; three sons, Andrew W. Mason, Thomas L. Mason, and James C. Mason; two grandsons, Marshall L. Mason and Aaron G. Mason, all of Ashland; two sisters, Mrs. Anthony E. (Marilyn) Link of Williamsville, N.Y. and Martha Gaylord of Lockport; her aunt, Mrs. William (Florence Lamont) Judd of Lockport; her nieces, Mrs. Gregory (Gretchen Link) Viggiano of Glen Rock, New Jersey and Mrs. Charles (Elizabeth Link) Russell of Penfield, New York. She also leaves a best friend from college days, Sylvia (Martin) Hoffmaier, now of Woodstock, Virginia, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her grandparents, Harry L. and Hattie (Chase) Gaylord and Earl D. and Doris (Quandt) Lamont, all of Lockport.
Services were held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Michael Parker and Rev. Donald Earlenbaugh officiating. Burial was in the Ashland Cemetery.
