Jean Marie Bittinger

Jean Marie Bittinger Obituary
Jean Marie Bittinger

Mansfield - Jean Marie Bittinger of Mansfield, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born August 10, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Elwood and Hazel (Hoffman) Roll. She married Thomas Richard Bittinger on September 7, 1947.

Jean worked at Montgomery Ward as the Head Cashier in the cash office for many years. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church for nearly 50 years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, and assistant treasurer. She had many gifts that brought her joy, including writing poems and songs (which she sang in church) about the Lord, performing acts of service for so many people, and baking cookies with her grandchildren. But her greatest passion was telling people about the saving grace of Jesus and she led many people to Christ.

She is survived by her son Reed (Beth) Bittinger of Raleigh, NC, her daughter Lynn (Bill) Kroah of Gaithersburg , MD, and her son Greg Bittinger of Shelby, OH; four grandchildren, Lisa (Vince) Richardson and Scot Bittinger of Ohio, and Timothy Bittinger and Faith (Benjamin) Lykins of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Serenity Atwell, Justice Bittinger and Jaylyn Bittinger, all of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janet Roll; and a nephew, Jim (Nicole) Roll of Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Roll; daughter-in-law, Wanda Bittinger; and fiancé, Joseph Christini.

Private family services will be conducted by the Reverend John Wiseman. Jean will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park alongside her husband. A memorial service will be held later in the year at the church after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
