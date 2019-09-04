|
Jeanette E. Laser
Loudonville - The most selfless, caring, loving, one of a kind person you would ever meet, is how you would describe Jeanette E. Laser. She might have been paid to take care of patients but she took care of people because her heart was as big as the world is endless.
Jeanette E. Laser passed away suddenly Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. She was 58.
She was born May 17, 1961 to parents Thomas & Evelyn (Jordan) Kidwell in Mansfield. She was named after her two grandmothers, Katherine Jeanette Jordan and Cassie Ellen Kidwell. After Jeanette graduated from Mansfield Sr. High School with the class of 1979, she earned her nursing degree from Mansfield General School of Nursing. She later went back to acquire her Bachelor's of Nursing degree, and school nurse certificate at Ashland University.
Right out of nursing school Jeanette worked at Mansfield General, and then for the Richland County Health Department for 11 years. After obtaining her BSN she began working for the Mansfield City School District as a school nurse for 23 years. Jeanette also worked in home health care and was always taking care of family and friends. When she wasn't caring for others, she was lending her knowledge to those who asked or needed it.
As a natural caregiver, Jeanette was very selfless and enjoyed taking care of people, no matter who the patient was. She also loved to spend time with her family and being involved with her sons' extracurricular activities. In spare time, she also volunteered for anything she was able through her church, New Hope Community Church, in Loudonville. She will be missed dearly by all those who love her.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Todd Laser of Loudonville; her sons Matthew and Brennan Laser; her sisters Jacqueline Kidwell Johnson and Jody (Jesse) Underwood; her brother-in-law Steven (Michelle) Laser; her sister-in-law Nancy Lyons; 9 nieces and nephews; and 9 great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law William and Sandy Laser; her brother Barry Kidwell; and her niece.
A memorial gathering in Jeanette's honor will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Hope Community Church, 637 N Market St, Loudonville, Ohio.
Contributions in Jeanette's memory may be made to the New Hope Community Church or the .
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019