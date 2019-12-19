|
Jeanette Sherman
Mansfield - Jeanette Mae Sherman, age 81, peacefully passed away Dec 18, 2019 at Crystal Care Centers of Mansfield.
She was born Oct 7, 1938 in Mansfield to Chester & Stella (Yonkovski) Kumisarek and was a 1956 graduate of Mansfield Senior High.
Jeanette worked many years in local school systems as a cafeteria worker and later a custodian and retired from Malabar. She also worked as a secretary for Ohio Brass Co. Jeanette was a member of St. Peter's Parish in Mansfield.
She loved doting on her special 14-year-old corgi, Tuffy. Fiercely independent, Jeanette was always active and participated in the Livestrong cancer survivor program at the Mansfield YMCA. She truly enjoyed cooking and passed her love of food to her daughters. Above all, Jeanette cherished spending time with her family and they will miss her dearly.
She is survived by two daughters Lisa Stevens of Mansfield and Kristie (Ned) Kirkpatrick of Columbus; grandchildren Avery, Mackenzie, Brady, and Darbie Kirkpatrick; and brother Charles Kumisarek of Mansfield.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Donald in 1980.
Her family will receive friends 4:30 - 6:30 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Ave in Mansfield). A graveside service will be celebrated by the Very Rev. Father Gregory R. Hite 11 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. Contributions to The James Fund for Life may be brought or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jeanette's family
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019