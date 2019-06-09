|
|
Jeanne Ann (Guisinger) Harrison
Grand Rapids, MI - Jeanne Ann (Guisinger) Harrison, 79, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a short illness. Jeanne was born January 26, 1940 in Shelby, Ohio to John A. and C. Luella (Kempf) Guisinger. She graduated from Shelby Senior High School in 1958 and Mansfield Beauty School in 1959. In 1960, she married Fredric Klahn and began her years as a young housewife and mother. She was active as a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered in various roles at her daughters' schools and in the community. In the mid-1970s, Jeanne was hired as the manager of the Shelby office of the American Red Cross, a position for which she seemed perfectly suited. She was proud of her accomplishments there including increasing the number of blood mobiles held annually and organizing the first ever blood mobile held at the high school. During the 1970s and 80s, she also worked as a beautician in several salons in Shelby and the Mansfield area. In 1984, after raising her two girls, she moved to Westerville, Ohio, where she met and married F. Wain Harrison. They moved to Grand Rapids, MI in 1991 where they enjoyed being Oma and Opa and following the activities of their grandchildren. They also spent several winters in Florida and summers at Walton Lake in Crestline. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by Wain in 2016 and by an infant brother, James. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberlyn Downs of Birmingham, Alabama and Karalyn Tresh (Michael) of Grand Rapids, MI; 7 grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew, and Emma Downs, all of Birmingham, Alabama; and Thomas (fiancée Millicent Schratz), Katelyn, Megan, and Jason Tresh, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is also survived by her sisters, Joan Oversmith and Janet Guisinger and her brother, John Guisinger II, all of Shelby, Ohio, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. At Jeanne's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Shelby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross - Shelby office, the Girl Scouts, or the .
Published in the News Journal on June 9, 2019