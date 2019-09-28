|
|
Jeff Robinson
Hilliard - Jeff Robinson age 63, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away on September 25th, 2019. Jeff was recently retired, he spent 41 years working in the IT field for the City of Columbus, the Columbus Dispatch, and several consulting firms. Jeff is survived by his wife Monica of 32 years, mother Nancy (Tom) Weidemeyer, his daughters Kathryn (Dean) Prantl, and Laura (Nick) Black. His grandchildren Isla, Noah, Lillienne, and Joseph. Visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019