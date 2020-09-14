1/2
Jeffery "Jeff" S. Lunsford Sr.

Mansfield - Jeffery "Jeff" S. Lunsford Sr., 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Jeff was born on July 16, 1962 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Daniel P. Lunsford I and Sharon (Morris) Wharton. Jeff was a 1980 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School. He was previously employed at Empire Detroit Steel and spent the last 15 years employed at The Gorman Rupp Company. Jeff was so looking forward to retirement so he could spend time doing the things he greatly loved. He was an avid fisherman, and greatly enjoyed boating. He was a very talented softball player, playing at Cyclops locally and elsewhere throughout the country. He was an all around good guy and was a true friend to everyone. As a Civic Fund Member through The Gorman Rupp Company, Jeff enjoyed volunteering his time reading to children and taking part in other activities. Jeff was an honorary member of the Wounded Warriors. A humble man with a big heart who made an impact on many in his life and will be greatly missed.

Jeff leaves behind his sons, Jeffery (Brittany Hinger) Lunsford Jr., Joshua (Gina) Lunsford, and James Lunsford; his mother and stepfather, Sharon "Sandy" and Al Wharton; his sister, Vicki Montgomery; his brothers, Brian (Beth) Lunsford and Daniel (Audrey) Lunsford; his nephew, first mate and fishing buddy, Rian Lunsford and niece, Kaya Lunsford; niece and nephews, Heather, Tony, and Travis Demyan; a niece, Olivia Lunsford; his good friend, Theresa and two very special little ones, Zoie and Zaine. Jeff was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, James E. (Stella R.) Morris; and his grandmother, Ida M. Lunsford.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Celebrant Mark Dettmer. Jeff will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
