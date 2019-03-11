|
Jeffery Sneeringer
Mansfield - Jeffery S. Sneeringer, 31, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Jeffery was born on March 7, 1988, in Mansfield, to Roger S. and Janet L. (Goltry) Sneeringer. He enjoyed working on cars and listening to music.
He is survived by his parents, Roger and Janet Sneeringer of Mansfield; sisters, Misty (Blake) Bowmer of Lexington, and Kristie (Danny) Mason of Mansfield; niece, Madyson Mason of Mansfield; and his beloved yorkie, Noah.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Private services will be held at a later date. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019