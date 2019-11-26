|
|
Jeffrey A. Lehart
Galion - Jeffrey A. Lehart, 52, of Galion, passed away at Avita Health System - Galion. Born October 7, 1967 in Tipp City, Ohio, he was the son of William Edwin Lehart and Wilma (Powers) Hoskins.
Jeffrey worked for several years for General Motors in Ontario.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Angela (Ortega) Lehart; and two daughters, Ariel and Ireland Lehart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 202 N. Thoman Street. Crestline, Ohio 44827 conducted by Pastor Rick McCartney.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey A. Lehart.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019