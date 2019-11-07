|
Jeffrey Alan Mosier
Columbus - Jeffrey Alan Mosier passed Friday, October 25 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was 61.
Jeff was born May 12, 1958 in Mansfield Ohio to Ronald and Judy Mosier (Theisen). He was a 1976 graduate of Malabar High School where he played basketball and golf. He was a 1981 graduate of Franklin University where he earned a bachelor degree in accounting.
Jeff was a natural athlete and enjoyed spirited following of his favorite teams Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavs, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He truly enjoyed keeping up with current events; reading the newspaper was a passionate pastime and he would invite lively conversation about any subject. Any opportunity he had, you could find Jeff in the kitchen, cooking up elaborate and simple dishes. He was a Christian man who loved to worship and its music immensely. Jeff especially cherished time with family and his animated laugh could be heard in any room.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Judy (Paul) Mosier Theisen of Mansfield; daughter Vanessa of Chicago; sister, Lisa (Steve) Beilstein of Mansfield; brother Todd Mosier of Mansfield; nephews and nieces Ryan Woodruff, Andrew (Ellie), Grant, & Benjamin Beilstein,Austin (Melissa) & Tucker Mosier, Megan Mosier, great nephews and nieces Mason & Easton Woodruff, Amelia, William & Theo Mosier. He is also survived by his close and loyal friend John Burbick.
Jeff has now joined his family in heaven who preceded his death; father, Ronald Mosier; Brother Cary (Ty) Mosier; nephew, Benjamin Reid; maternal grandparents Pauline & Charles Ashford; paternal grandparents William & Martha Mosier.
The family would like to give special thanks to Pastor Tim and the congregation at Ascension Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio, and to Officer Debbie Paxton, who looked after Jeff for several years.
A gathering celebrating Jeff's life will be Sunday, November 10 2019 from 1-5pm at Bridgewater Condominium Clubhouse in Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Donations may be made in memory of Jeff to help the homeless, at 1480 Royal Oak Trail Mansfield, Ohio 44906
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019