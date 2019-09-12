Resources
Jeffrey Allen Siwek Obituary
Palm Coast, FL - Jeffrey Allen Siwek, 66, passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice Center in Palm Coast, FL, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 25, 1952 in Mansfield, Ohio to Joseph J.S. and Wanda (Lewis) Siwek. They both preceded him in death, as did his eldest son, Joseph.

As a young man he joined the Air Force and was also a member of Air National Guard.

He obtained an associate degree in aircraft maintenance and worked his entire career at ATS in Everett, WA. Sport bike racing and model trains were his passion. He was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his loving family including wife, Deborah, son and daughter in law Jason & Jackie Siwek, daughter Jenifer Siwek, stepson Ron Pence and his wife Stacy, and grandchildren Courtney and Augustus.

Memorial services will be held privately by family members.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
