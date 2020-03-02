|
Jeffrey Craig Davis
Jeffrey Craig Davis passed away Tuesday February 18th 2020 while holding his son's hand after an extended illness.
Jeffrey was born December 6th 1947 In Mansfield, OH to Aaron and Ruth Davis the eldest of five children. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1965 and attended more universities than present day memory can recall. His life's passion was classical music and playing the piano, which he was lucky enough to make a living from for much of his adult life. He attended Interlochen summer arts camp as a youth, taught 100's of students piano in Northwest Montana for over 20 years and towards the end of his life was fortunate enough to make a pilgrimage to Vienna, Austria to honor his beloved Beethoven. He was a voracious reader of anything he could get his hands on and collector of classical sheet music.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father Aaron. He is survived by his mother Ruth Davis, his stepmother Sarah Davis, his son Jared Jeffrey Davis (Elisabeth Imhoff) and his grandson Aaron Benjamin Davies, his ex-wife Deborah Adams Kline and his four sisters Deborah Davis, Leslie Davis, Laura (Jim) Bagley and Melissa (Kim) Clausen.
A private memorial service will be held in early July 2020 in Montana. In memory of Jeffrey please consider a donation to The Mr. Hollands Opus Foundation in support of children's music programs.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020