|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Ernsberger
Mansfield - Jeffrey "Jeff" Ernsberger, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. Jeff was born on November 27, 1965, to the late Robert Ernsberger Sr. and Doris (Carey) Ernsberger.
Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and bird watching. He also enjoyed playing video games. Jeff loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and liked to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.
Jeff is survived by his fiancée, Carrie Northover; son, Justin Ernsberger; brothers and sisters, Robert H. Ernsberger Jr. (Louise), Kathy (Sonny) French, Dave Ernsberger, Brad Ernsberger and sister Shelley Ashcroft; sisters-in-law, Mary (David) Fultz, Brenda Isaac and Pam Northover; brother-in-law, Dennis (Sharon) Northover; father-in-law, Ronald Northover; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companions, Daisy and Ivy Rose and feline companions, Simon and Sneezy.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Ernsberger; mother-in-law, Margie Northover; several aunts and uncles; a nephew; and his canine companion, Lilly.
The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020