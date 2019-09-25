Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Jeffrey Mickley Obituary
Jeffrey Mickley

Butler - Jeffrey Thomas Mickley, age 64, passed away Friday, Sept 20, 2019 in his Butler home.

He was born June 15, 1955 in Mansfield to parents Jesse Thomas & Edith Lee (Correll) Mickley and graduated from Clear Fork High School with the class of 1973 where he played football, basketball, and baseball.

Jeff worked as a Landscaping Foreman with Wade & Gatton for over 30 years. He loved being outdoors and his #1 favorite pastime was to go mushroom hunting with his friends and family. Anything outside was a fun time for Jeff: hiking, riding quads and motorcycles, skiing, umpiring for Little League, and sports of any kind. He enjoyed cheering for the Browns, the Buckeyes, and all Ohio sports teams.

Jeff was always welcoming of others and very giving to friends and family. He was good with kids, loved animals, and liked to play card games—especially Euchre. He was musically gifted and played several instruments including the piano. Above all Jeff liked to laugh, have a good time, and eat a delicious cheeseburger!

He was a former member of Resurrection Parish in Lexington.

Jeff is survived by his daughter Katie Mickley (Bruce Newton) of Bellville; granddaughters Baylee & Autumn Newton; special friend and caretaker Cheryl Bonham; siblings Andy Mickley, Janet (Brent) Mellott, and Joy (Cary) Stover all of Butler; nieces and nephew Jessica Mellott, Jared Mellott, Megan Stover, and Shelby Stover; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

His family will receive friends 12-2pm, Thurs, Sept 26, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Bellville—Butler Chapel (81 Mill Rd) where his funeral service will begin at 2pm officiated by Pastor Mike Stine. Burial will follow at Bunkerhill Cemetery in Butler.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jeff's family and encourage you to share a memory & watch his video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
