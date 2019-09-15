Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Burial
Following Services
Mansfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey See
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Ray See


1966 - 2019
Jeffrey Ray See Obituary
Jeffrey Ray See

Mansfield - Jeffrey Ray See, 52, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on September 8, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 3, 1966 in Mansfield to Jack V. and Velma Loraine (Bond) See. He was the youngest of six children. Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He was employed at MTD as a tow motor driver for 13 years.

One of the happiest days of his life was when he married the love of his life Sheri M. Stapleton on May 13, 2016. Jeff loved watching Westerns and Elvis movies. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping and going to auctions. He loved being around family and would always be smiling. Jeff had a servants heart and would always be willing to help anyone that needed it. "Baby Jeffy" was just a big teddy bear. He was a loving husband, son, brother, step-father, papaw and uncle that will be missed by everyone that knew him.

In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his step children, Kendra Emch of Galion and Barbra (Clarke) Phillips of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Erika, Aleesha, Amber, Jessica and Erin; six great-grandchildren; mother, Velma See; siblings, James (Sharon) See, Jack W. See, Stephen G. See, Darrell (Leona) See, Carla (Fred) Blackwell and "sister" Dianna See; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Joe Caudill. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack V. See.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Services officiated by Pastor Glenn Phillips will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
