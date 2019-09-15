|
|
Jeffrey Ray See
Mansfield - Jeffrey Ray See, 52, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on September 8, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 3, 1966 in Mansfield to Jack V. and Velma Loraine (Bond) See. He was the youngest of six children. Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He was employed at MTD as a tow motor driver for 13 years.
One of the happiest days of his life was when he married the love of his life Sheri M. Stapleton on May 13, 2016. Jeff loved watching Westerns and Elvis movies. He also enjoyed woodworking, camping and going to auctions. He loved being around family and would always be smiling. Jeff had a servants heart and would always be willing to help anyone that needed it. "Baby Jeffy" was just a big teddy bear. He was a loving husband, son, brother, step-father, papaw and uncle that will be missed by everyone that knew him.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his step children, Kendra Emch of Galion and Barbra (Clarke) Phillips of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Erika, Aleesha, Amber, Jessica and Erin; six great-grandchildren; mother, Velma See; siblings, James (Sharon) See, Jack W. See, Stephen G. See, Darrell (Leona) See, Carla (Fred) Blackwell and "sister" Dianna See; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Joe Caudill. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack V. See.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Services officiated by Pastor Glenn Phillips will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019