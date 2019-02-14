|
Jeffrey Rita
Mansfield - Jeffrey S. "Jeff" "IB" Rita, 52, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Jeff was born on June 22, 1966, in Crestline, to Philip and Janet (Eckert) Rita. He was employed at Taylor Metal. Jeffrey married his sweetheart, Rhonda Symsick, on May 1, 1993, and he loved spending time with her. He had a love of music and was out listening to live bands with his wife every weekend. Jeff was a rock-n-roll party man, not only listening to the local bands play, but also enjoying the friendship that he made with the musicians. He had a tremendous amount of friends. He was also a football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Symsick; sister-in-law, Toni Ernest; niece, Starr Ernest; nephew, Gage Ernest; closest friend, Ray Ernest, who was like a brother to him; parents; brother; numerous friends; and his local musician friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses at the service. Benefits will be held at a later date to help with costs.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019