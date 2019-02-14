Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Rita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Rita


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Rita Obituary
Jeffrey Rita

Mansfield - Jeffrey S. "Jeff" "IB" Rita, 52, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Jeff was born on June 22, 1966, in Crestline, to Philip and Janet (Eckert) Rita. He was employed at Taylor Metal. Jeffrey married his sweetheart, Rhonda Symsick, on May 1, 1993, and he loved spending time with her. He had a love of music and was out listening to live bands with his wife every weekend. Jeff was a rock-n-roll party man, not only listening to the local bands play, but also enjoying the friendship that he made with the musicians. He had a tremendous amount of friends. He was also a football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Symsick; sister-in-law, Toni Ernest; niece, Starr Ernest; nephew, Gage Ernest; closest friend, Ray Ernest, who was like a brother to him; parents; brother; numerous friends; and his local musician friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses at the service. Benefits will be held at a later date to help with costs.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.