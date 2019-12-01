|
|
Jenevieve Marie Oswalt
Mansfield - Jenevieve Marie Oswalt, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Crystal Care Nursing Center in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born in Lexington, Ohio on March 24, 1927 and was the third of four daughters born to the late Jay E. F. and Hilda M. (Bemiller) Baker.
Jenevieve was a 1945 graduate of Union High School in Weller Twp. She married James Albert Oswalt on August 24, 1947. They celebrated 64 years together before Jim's passing in 2012. Jenevieve, also known as Jen, previously worked for Humphries Manufacturing before starting her family. She then became an active and very supportive stay at home mother until her sons left home. Jenevieve began working for Crestview Local Schools, assisting the financial treasurer and served as the treasurer for 21 years until she retired in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with family, helping at her church and traveling with her husband, taking numerous cruises, including to Mexico, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska. She was a faithful member of Olivesburg United Methodist Church.
Jenevieve was a loving mother and mother-in-law to three sons and their families, Gary A. (Connie) Oswalt of Mansfield, OH, Stephen M. (Laurie) Oswalt of Coon Rapids, MN and Christopher J. (Susan) Oswalt of Pataskala, OH. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Mindy (Steve) Leach of Mansfield, OH, Holly (Rob) Boone of Edmonton, AB Canada, Justin Oswalt of Andover, MN and Kirsten Oswalt of Pataskala, OH; great-grandson, Zachary Leach; two sisters, Maxine Oswalt and Shirley Boyce; one sister-in-law, Erma Cotter Oswalt; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Jenevieve is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; one sister, Mabel Saunier; four brothers-in-law, Lee Oswalt, Alva Saunier, Richard Oswalt and Donald Boyce; one sister-in-law, Mary Oswalt Cox; and a nephew, Joie Saunier.
Calling hours will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Johnnie Swann officiating. She will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olivesburg UMC or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 1, 2019