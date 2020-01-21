|
Jenna Ann Habinek
Mansfield - Jenna Ann Habinek, 10, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Akron Children's Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on November 5, 2009, to Russ Habinek and Jennifer Armand.
Jenna was a ray of sunshine with an unforgettable smile. She was positive, intelligent and very mature with wisdom beyond her age. Although quick witted and sassy at times, she was beautiful inside and out with the ability to touch others and left an imprint on their hearts. Jenna loved her school, teachers and friends. She was laid back, easy to get along with and very funny. Jenna enjoyed reading all genres of books, but most enjoyed mysteries, horror, Sci-Fi, anime and any story about animals. She was an animal lover, partial to dogs and wolves. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family watching shows and movies like Toy Story, Scooby-Doo, The Conjuring and anything that would give her a fright became her latest obsession. She also enjoyed her iPhone and all the various apps that allowed her to make anime or Little Pet Shop and TikTok clips.
She is survived by her loving parents; three brothers, Jordan Shepherd, Jarrett Shepherd and Jace Habinek; sister, Grace Habinek; grandparents, Terry (June) Habinek of Arizona; uncle, Dan (Angie) Habinek of Arizona; Aunt Nana, Wendie (Frank) Ritchie of Ashland; close family friend, Uncle Todd Boyd of London, Ohio; cousins, Amara, Evie, Sam, Amber, Alex, Natalie and Lauren; many, many other close friends who were like family; and her beloved family pets, Maggie, Bella, Layla and Jax.
Jenna is preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Armand.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington Springmill Rd. A memorial service will follow thereafter beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Celebrant Mark Dettmer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020