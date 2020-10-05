Jennie Hampton Ferrel
Mansfield - Jennie Hampton Ferrel, 82, of Mansfield, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Anderson, Missouri, on December 9, 1937, to the late John H. and Roberta L. (Guerrant) Morgan.
She attended school in Anderson and graduated in 1955. Jennie then graduated from Kansas State Teacher's College in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1958 with a degree in secondary education. She taught two years in Kansas and 27 years in Missouri, all in middle school or high school science except for 1 year teaching first grade. Jennie then went on to earn a Master degree in Secondary Education from the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1982.
On June 12, 1959, she married Paul Ferrel and they raised three children. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Jennie began attending church regularly in the summer before 4th grade and continued throughout her life. She became a Christian at age 11 and had been active in church activities such as teaching Bible study and leading women's activities for many years. Before moving to Ohio in 2007, Jennie faithfully worked in the Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) with Missouri Baptists. Not long after arriving in Ohio, she became active in Lincoln Heights Baptist Church WMU and soon began serving as WMU Leader for the Buckeye Central Erie Association. From September 2015 to September 2019, she held the office of Recording Secretary for Ohio WMU. At Lincoln Heights she served in many capacities including: Sunday school teacher, WMU Director, Outreach Team Leader, Prayer Coordinator for Buckeye Central Erie Association and the Erie Baptist Association, as well as many other committees and leadership boards. She will be remembered as an encourager to Ohio leaders, an example for our next generation, and an extraordinary prayer warrior. Jennie was also a companionship volunteer for Southern Care Hospice.
Jennie is survived by three children, Janice (Ray) Ferrel Litz of Lexington, OH, John (Kristy) Ferrel of Veronia, OR and Daniel (Nancy) Ferrel of Grovetown, GA; and six grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Addyson, Colton, Jessica and Grayson Ferrel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul E. Ferrel on December 6, 2011.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service conducted by Pastor Mike Wilson on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, 512 Stewart Road North, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Heights Baptist Church.
