Jeremy C. Baker
1979 - 2020
Jeremy C. Baker

Mansfield - Jeremy C. Baker, October 5, 1979 to July 10, 2020.

My heart is broken. My handsome, funny, loving son has passed away. He was dad to Jeremy Tyler Baker, Matt Baker and Shelby Baker. He has left their mother, April Smith; her mother, Shirley Smith; sister, Mamie Smith (Daughters Ashley, Amber, and Gabriel Liam Bishop); sister, Natalie Cundiff (daughter Paige); sister, Anita (husband Kevin) McFerren; and brother, Jose (wife Robin) Vasquez. His brothers, Tom (wife Amy and son Tyler), Chad (wife Tonya and daughters Ciara and Destiny), Dustin (Fiance Morgan, sons Devon, Blake and Ashten). Jeremy, we love and will always miss you. Deb (Mums) Baker.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Woods Banquet Center, 1313 N. Main St, Mansfield. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Woods Banquet Center
JUL
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
