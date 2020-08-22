Jermaine Quartrell Whitten
Mansfield - Jermaine Quartrell Whitten, 19, of Mansfield, passed away courageously on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Jermaine was born on January 2, 2001 in Columbus, Georgia. Jermaine attended Sherman, Malabar, and Mansfield Senior High Schools where he played cello in the orchestra and football. As a member of Amateur Athletic Union with his team, Blessed To Run, he had achieved many medals for his skills. One of his great accomplishments was in 2013 when he went to New Orleans with his team to compete in the National Championship. He loved trying new things and had a variety of interests, such as art, cooking and electronics. In his young life, Jermaine had his own struggles and went through many things. He had spent the last year connecting and strengthening the bond with his family. His strong personality gave him the ability to connect easily and well with others, and Jermaine found a passion in mentoring others. He strived to always be a bright spot in other people's lives, and lived his life daily to accomplish this goal.
Jermaine leaves behind his mother, Shannon N. Whitten; his brother, H.F. Jamal Lindsay; his grandmother, Shirlee D. Whitten; his aunt, Ciante M. Boyce; a great aunt, Cora (Whitten) Sumerlin; his nieces, Tatianna Porter and Arianna Edwards; his special aunts, Lori (Whitten) Melton, Shynetta Whitten, and Shakyna Cansler; his special uncles, K.C. McCoy, Demetrius Lindsay, and Kevin Crews Jr.; many cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his great aunt, Patricia Whitten; and his great uncle, Milton Whitten III.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 am with Pastor Renea Collins officiating. Jermaine will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
