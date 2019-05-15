|
Jeroldine May Gilbert
Mansfield - Jeroldine May Gilbert, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Jeroldine was born July 27, 1924. She was the daughter of Roscoe and Estella (Roland) Schwan.
Jeroldine was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness and loved to share her faith with others. Sweet with a touch of fiesty is how many would describe Jeroldine. She married her soul mate on March 6, 1946, Robert Gilbert. She loved flowers and enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
She is survived by her brother, Russell Schwan; her numerous nieces and nephews that she was a mother figure to; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friends and caregivers , Jack and Lois Holuta; and many other friends who where there for her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gilbert; her daughter, Rebecca Ann Gilbert; sisters, Hazel LeMasters and Silva Hudson; and a brother, Harold Schwan.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1780 Middle Bellville Road, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Gilbert family.
Published in the News Journal on May 15, 2019