Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church
Rogers, AR
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church
Rogers, AR
Mansfield - Jerral Burton Rusk, Sr., age 56, of Mansfield, Ohio and formerly of Centerton, Arkansas passed away suddenly at his home on Monday March 4, 2019.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church, Rogers, Arkansas with Pastor Shane Pair officiating. Burial will take place in Centerton Cemetery, Centerton, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Jerral was born June 6, 1962 in Bentonville, Arkansas and was the son of Jerry and Naomi (Clark) Rusk. He was a 1981 graduate of Bentonville High School. After graduation he became a Golden Glove boxer. Jerral was a previous department manager at Walmart in Bentonville and retired as co-manager of the Walmart in Ontario, Ohio. He was a past member of Spartan Lodge #126 F & AM of Millersburg. Jerral enjoyed fishing, playing baseball and football, boxing, hauling hay and cutting firewood. He loved to work.

He is survived by three children and their spouses, Jerral (Erica) Rusk, Jr. of Millersburg, Ohio, Jessica (Cory) Perry of Mansfield, Ohio and Thomas (Brittany) Rusk of Millersburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Cole and Zane Rusk, Lilly, Layla and Lucas Perry, and Wyatt and Lana Miller; his mother, Naomi Rusk of Centerton, Arkansas; a brother, Troy Rusk of Centerton, Arkansas; a sister, Sherry Rusk of Rogers, Arkansas; and four nieces, Ashley, Tiffaney, Cortney and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Rusk; two sisters, Kim Rusk and Teresa Rusk; and his dog, Buddy.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
