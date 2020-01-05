|
|
Jerry C. Moore Jr.
Mansfield - Jerry C. Moore Jr., 77, passed away at his home surrounded by family and loved ones Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020. He was born October 21, 1942, in Spencer, West Virginia, to the late Jerry Clyde Moore Sr. and Kathleen (Hall) Moore.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the owner of Jerry's Auto Sales and co-owner of Moore Motors. Jerry was a family man who put them above all else. He was always there for them when needed and leaves a lasting legacy that will be treasured. For many years, he raced dirt track cars and was a member of several local bowling leagues. Jerry was a gambler-poker being his game-and enjoyed playing at the Gemini Casino.
Left to cherish his memory are his caregiver and special daughter-in-law, Loretta Moore; three children, Becky Moore, Johnny Moore and Sherry (Arthur) Stamper; ten grandchildren, Lanetta Moore (Jason Amick), Rickey Moore (Jill Riggenbach), Casey Moore (Mike Mullins), Brad Moore (Cheyanne Prince), Kyle (Amber) Moore, Tosha Moore (Kenny Marrietta), Kevin (Kris Pons) Stamper, Bobby Stamper, Eli and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Kalie (Bobby), Michael (Cassie), Alicia, Alexus, Isaiah, Braylen, Braxton, Landan, Bentley, Journee, Gracee, Grayson (Baby Luke), Hudson, Mckenzi, Alex, Ava, Jeremy Schwartz and Tom Gross; and special friends, Mike Maglott, Ron Yates, Tim Moyer, Chad Stoffer and Ben Hamm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Moore, whom he married on November 24, 1965; son, Rickey Moore; grandson, Jerry Alvin Stamper; and great-granddaughter, Abby.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Hank Webb will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to help aide in the funeral expense.
Published in the News Journal on Jan. 5, 2020