Geraldine "Jerry" Weiss, age 75, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born on March 13, 1945, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mary (Androsac) Carney.
Jerry graduated from Willard High School and had worked at Pioneer Balloon and Midwest for a number of years. A member of Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, she taught Sunday school and taught choir.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Michael Weiss of Mansfield, Ohio, and Blake (Lisa) Weiss of Sandusky, Ohio; daughter, Jacqueline Weiss of Gambier, Ohio; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three siblings, Jack (Betty) Carney, Diane (Frank) Anderson, and Joe (Alma) Carney; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Mabel Weiss, Shelly and Dwayne Hershiser, Bob and Mona Weiss, Dave Polachek, and Bernita Weiss.
In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul E. Weiss Jr.; and two daughters, Kimberly Weiss Long and Samantha Rowe.
The family would like to thank Tiffany Soto for the special care she gave to Jerry. They are truly appreciative for your love and kindness you shared with her.
Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio, at 3:30 pm, with Pastor Teresa Carter officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020