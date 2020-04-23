Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Geraldine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Geraldine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Geraldine Obituary
Geraldine "Jerry" Weiss, age 75, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born on March 13, 1945, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mary (Androsac) Carney.

Jerry graduated from Willard High School and had worked at Pioneer Balloon and Midwest for a number of years. A member of Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, she taught Sunday school and taught choir.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Michael Weiss of Mansfield, Ohio, and Blake (Lisa) Weiss of Sandusky, Ohio; daughter, Jacqueline Weiss of Gambier, Ohio; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three siblings, Jack (Betty) Carney, Diane (Frank) Anderson, and Joe (Alma) Carney; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Mabel Weiss, Shelly and Dwayne Hershiser, Bob and Mona Weiss, Dave Polachek, and Bernita Weiss.

In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul E. Weiss Jr.; and two daughters, Kimberly Weiss Long and Samantha Rowe.

The family would like to thank Tiffany Soto for the special care she gave to Jerry. They are truly appreciative for your love and kindness you shared with her.

Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio, at 3:30 pm, with Pastor Teresa Carter officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -