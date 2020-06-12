Jerry "Bud" GregaMansfield - Jerry "Bud" Grega, 86, an unsung military hero that only his family and grandchildren knew about, passed away in his sleep at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital early Thursday morning.Jerry was born April 30, 1934 to John George and Mary Elise Yanok Grega. Jerry served in the 74th Special Infantry Company of the United States Marine Corps from August 19, 1953 to August 19, 1954 and then transferred to the Army for two years in Nahant, MA. On June 27, 1959 he married Mary Ellen Winbigler and then worked at Therm-O-Disc for 40 years retiring in 1996. When the new YMCA opened, Jerry was active in starting the Wednesday Club Cafe starting with coffee and popcorn, then the owner of Aspen was a member and asked to donate from her business and that is when Jerry became known as the "bagel man". When Aspen was sold he connected with other businesses to donate each Wednesday to a different nursing home where he'd bring something in. Finally, because of age and health, Jerry and his wife had to retire. A brick was put on the walk at the YMCA thanking them for what they had done and a surprise retirement party and jacket with "Club Cafe" was given to him.Jerry was a member of Catholic donut club two Tuesdays of every month and every friday for Veterans. He had a heart of gold and was a wonderful husband, father and always put his family and marriage first. His wife always said she would marry him again in a "New York minute."Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen Winbigler Grega of 60 years; children Vicki (Dan) Fitzpatrick of Reynoldsburg, Gary (Tracy) Grega of Westerville, Tony (Cheryl) Grega of Ontario, Mark (Clair) Grega of Wittman Arizona; brother Harold (Mary) Grega of Mansfield; sister-in-law Joanie Grega of Cleveland; granddaughters Heather (Chad) Montague, Ashley Grega Kerr, Brittney Grega; great-grandsons Oliver and Derrick Montague; step grandchildren: Philip (Whitney) Smith, Britni Smals; step-great-grandchildren Natalie Smals, Colton Smith, Brady Barwick, Layne Smith ; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Dick Grega.Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 12-2pm. A service will be celebrated at 2pm with Fr. Matt Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with Military honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to church of donor's choice.