Mansfield - Jerry "Hutch" Hutchinson, 87, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland. He was born June 6, 1933 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lawrence and Mary (Forker) Hutchinson.
Hutch was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Medic. He retired from Tappan following 40 years of service. He was very family oriented and was a wonderful loving husband and father. He loved gardening and traveling, especially camping. Hutch loved to tell jokes and never met a stranger as he could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Florence "Mitze" (Reiter) Hutchinson; his son, Randy (Jamie) Hutchinson; his daughter, Pam (Ken) Pelasky; his grandchildren, Brandy (Matt) Grove, Ken (Colleen) Pelasky, Jr. and Joseph Pelasky; his great grandchildren, Grayson Grove, Owen Grove and Evan Pelasky; his sister, Shirley Earhart; his brother, Larry Hutchinson, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Hutchinson; two sisters, Becky West and Peg Armstong; one brother, Don Hutchinson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Florence Reiter.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Larry Myerchin. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project
