1/1
Jerry "Hutch" Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry "Hutch" Hutchinson

Mansfield - Jerry "Hutch" Hutchinson, 87, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland. He was born June 6, 1933 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Lawrence and Mary (Forker) Hutchinson.

Hutch was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Medic. He retired from Tappan following 40 years of service. He was very family oriented and was a wonderful loving husband and father. He loved gardening and traveling, especially camping. Hutch loved to tell jokes and never met a stranger as he could strike up a conversation with anyone.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Florence "Mitze" (Reiter) Hutchinson; his son, Randy (Jamie) Hutchinson; his daughter, Pam (Ken) Pelasky; his grandchildren, Brandy (Matt) Grove, Ken (Colleen) Pelasky, Jr. and Joseph Pelasky; his great grandchildren, Grayson Grove, Owen Grove and Evan Pelasky; his sister, Shirley Earhart; his brother, Larry Hutchinson, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Hutchinson; two sisters, Becky West and Peg Armstong; one brother, Don Hutchinson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Florence Reiter.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Larry Myerchin. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved