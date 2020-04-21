|
|
Jerry Kilgore
Plymouth - Jerry Kilgore, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Plymouth, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born February 6, 1939 in Celeryville, Ohio to the late William and Luada (Montgomery) Kilgore. He was a self employed contractor and was a member of the Church of God in Willard, which he built.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Coy) Kilgore; 2 sons, Rex Kilgore of Plymouth and Chuck (Rhonda) Kilgore of Shiloh; step children, Doug (Mary) Laws of Oregon, Susan (Art) Kennard of Shelby, Marty (Dick) Reid of Shelby, Diane Lyke and Marcia Alvarez both of Arizona; grandson, Joey Kilgore of Ashland; step grandsons who called Jerry "Peepaa", Alex "Turtle", Fred, and Kameron Reid of Shelby; brother, Ervin Kilgore of Plymouth; 6 sisters, Elizabeth Ritchie of Shiloh, Rebekah Lewis of Shiloh, Mary Robinson of Plymouth, Dorothy Robinson of Galion, Sue Davis of Michigan and Sarah Kilgore of Plymouth; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Inez (Gibson) Kilgore; 2 brothers, Benjamin and Daniel Kilgore; 2 sisters, Zelda Collins and Beatrice Fuson and grand daughter, Monica Nicole Kilgore.
Funeral Services will be private. There will be a memorial service at a later date.. Memorial contributions may be made to Willard Church of God, 4551 Willard West Road, Willard, Ohio 44890. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020