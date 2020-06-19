Jerry Kilgore
Jerry Kilgore

Plymouth - Jerry Kilgore, age 81, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Plymouth, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Willard Church of God. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bishop Greg Griffith will be officiating and a luncheon will follow the service.




Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

