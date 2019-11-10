Services
Jerry L. Adkins

Jerry L. Adkins Obituary
Jerry L. Adkins

Mansfield - Jerry L. Adkins, Sr., 54, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. Born September 5, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Charles and Phyllis (Salyers) Adkins.

Jerry worked for B-Dry Waterproofing Systems and Terry Walton Concrete. He had a love for old Ford Trucks and enjoyed working on them as well as other vehicles. Never wanting to sit still, he also enjoyed tearing anything apart and putting it back together and fishing on Lake Erie. Jerry appreciated a good campfire or an occasional bon fire in the back yard and had a love for cooking especially ribs, beans and potatoes.

He is survived by his loving companion of 21 years, Phyllis Godare; his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Lindsey Adkins and their children, Trevor, Emmalyn and Ryleigh; his daughter, Brandi Adkins and her children, Ian and Leann; his siblings, Charles Adkins, Gary Adkins, Vickie Hunt and Kelly Adkins; his step daughters, Bobbie Sue Stamper and her child, Madison, Anna Crouch and Tasha (Jeff) Isaac and their child, Lexi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center.
Published in the News Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
