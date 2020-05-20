Services
Jerry L. Rettig


1947 - 2020
Jerry L. Rettig Obituary
Jerry L. Rettig

Bucyrus - Jerry L. Rettig, age 73, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 after a hard-fought cancer battle .

Jerry was born on May 1, 1947 to the late Glenn and Ruth (Morgan) Rettig. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1965 where he was an avid basketball player and class comedian. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Jerry retired from PPG Industries in 2009, where he held various positions. He loved his family, children and grandchildren, traveling to warmer climates in the winter months, spending time with his grand-dog Mason, sports, serving coffee at the Crazy Fox morning breakfasts, and golfing with his buddies (where he had a hole-in one!)

Jerry lived and loved life totally. His favorite past-time was entertaining the crowd with his many stories, jokes, and antics. He brought smiles to so many people and will be dearly missed.

Jerry is survived by his son Tim Rettig and grandsons Royce and Caleb Rettig of Bucyrus; daughter Tiffany Rettig of San Diego, California of whom he was extremely proud; special family member Barb Rettig of Bucyrus; and sister Jane (Carl) McMichael of Bucyrus. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, Mardi (McMichael) Fraley and children, Casey (Brenda) McMichael and children, Dean Leuthold, the late Todd Leuthold, and Angie Blankenship-Pina and their families.

The family will honor Jerry with a private graveside service with military honors by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Military Veterans Funeral Detail. A celebration of Jerry's life will be planned for a later date when it can be held safely and accommodate his many friends.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest memorial donations in Jerry's name made payable to the . Donations can be given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared and viewed on Jerry's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum from May 20 to May 24, 2020
