Jerry Lee Shoemaker, 79, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on April 01, 2020 with family present. He was born on December 5,1940, the son of Laurence and Evelyn (Smalley) Shoemaker born in McComb, OH.
Jerry lived in Greenwich, OH with his wife Emma (Helmuth Roth) since 1979 whom were married in Old Fort, OH on November 1978 and she survives. He was bank Manager for Willard United Bank branch in Greenwich. He retired from Directions Credit Union on January 26, 2007 with 20 years of service.
He had many hobbies and activities, he enjoyed gardening and keeping the lawn pristine and doing things outside. He was very active with USA Transplant Olympics and the World Transplant Olympics. He's had the opportunity to travel many states and countries as a participant in golf and bowling. He was an avid golfer and bowler and on leagues for both. He was a Cleveland Indians fan win or lose and went to many games and their playoff games. He was able to take oldest grandson to Indians Spring Training when they trained in Florida.
He was very active in volunteer work: Senior Enrichment of Huron County, Salvation Army of Willard, Life Line of Ohio in Columbus (Transplant awareness education), Life Connection of Ohio in Toledo (Transplant awareness education), Community Action Commission of Erie, Huron and Richland Counties. He was a Member of Greenwich Council 1991 to December 2019 and Council Representative to Tri Community Ambulance District. He loved helping organizations and meeting people. Most people know Jerry and he knows many people.
Preceded in death were his parents, sisters Shirley Clymer, and Barbara Ensunsa.
Surviving with his wife are his children Michelle Hunter of Carey, OH, Connie (Mike) Rowe, Jake (Elizabeth M) Roth and Donna Roth all of Greenwich, OH. Seven grandchildren, Andrew Rowe of Greenwich, Alyssa (Joshua) Eldridge of Willard, Elizabeth A. Roth of Greenwich, Jacob Roth, Raylee Roth, Austin Roth and Wyatt Roth of Greenwich, three great grandchildren, Amelia Eldridge, Weston Eldridge, and Levi Prater.
Brother Dennis (Kaylynn) Shoemaker of McDoungha, Georgia and a sister Nancy (Blair) Breece of McComb, OH.
Jerry was a member of Ripley Church of Greenwich, OH. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ripley Church or to South Central Sports or to or organization. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to present restrictions. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020