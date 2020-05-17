|
|
Jerry Luckie
Mansfield - Jerry Kenneth LUCKIE, 80, transitioned this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 in his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Luckie was born on Tuesday, April 23, 1940 to the late Cicero and Susie (Colquitt) Luckie in Mansfield and was a life resident. Jerry was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School Class of 1958 and served in the US Navy. He retired in 2002 from CPC/General Motors Plant after 40 years and 9 months of service. Jerry was a member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where he served on Trustee Board, and Choir. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 676, and bowled on numerous leagues through his adult life till 2018. Jerry was one of the founding members of the Soul Brothers Softball Tournament that was held in Mansfield for years, playing softball himself as a young adult. His love of sports also included being a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jerry is survived by 3 of the most important women in his life: wife of 57 years on May 11, Jean (Shoulders), daughter: Ramona "Pebbles" Spikes, Cincinnati, and granddaugthter: Kayla; 2 siblings: M. Jean Stokes, and Lewis (Vickie) Luckie, Mansfield; , sister-in-law: Ola Mae Luckie; Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews including a special nephew: Donnie (Karen) Luckie, Mason.
In addition to his parents Jerry was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Louise and Thomas Brightwell, Ann and Rudolph Luckie, and Gwendolyn Buck, and sister-in-law Dorothy Brightwell
Friends may call Wednesday, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services from 4-6 p.m. (Limitations of 10 persons at a time and masks will be observed). Private funeral services will be held on Thursday in the chapel with his nephew, Elder Link B. Briggs, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020